3,281 COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths reported in Ohio in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 3,281 COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths, 227 hospitalizations and 20 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The deaths and ICU admissions are consistent with the 21-day averages, while the daily case number is below the 21-day average of 4,105.

There have been 928,631 cases and 11,856 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 841,193 people have recovered.

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccines have been started in more than 1.1 million Ohioans. That’s about 9.5 percent of the state’s population. The Ohio Department of Health said 30,306 vaccines have been administered since Tuesday.

All Ohioans 65+ are eligible for the #COVID19 vaccine. Here is a list of providers statewide ➡ https://t.co/ejtDyIhf43 Each provider manages its own schedules and appointments, so it's important to call or visit the provider's website in advance. pic.twitter.com/tEwgIAhAq9 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 10, 2021