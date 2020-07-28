$310 million in federal funds go toward Ohio’s coronavirus fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Another round of federal dollars has been approved to support Ohio’s efforts to fight coronavirus.

According to a press release, $310 million will be used to help offset some of the state’s healthcare costs.

“Ohio’s nurses and home healthcare providers have been heroically working long hours with limited resources,” said House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron).“I applaud the Controlling Board for approving funding to help these frontline healthcare providers offset their unexpected costs during the pandemic.”

The Controlling Board approved federal funds from the CARES Act to the following agencies:

$192 million to skilled nursing facilities, behavioral health, assisted living, and home health care providers;

$50 million to create the BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant Program, which will expand high-speed internet access for Ohio students utilizing remote learning during COVID crisis;

$18.3 million to Ohio’s public libraries;

$8.7 million to Ohio Attorney General’s office to assist rape and domestic violence crisis centers and $1 million for consumer protection efforts;

$3 million to Ohio Veterans Posts and $1 million to Ohio Veterans Homes;

$4.7 million to Deputy Registrars and Driver Test Centers;

$7.2 million to the Ohio Department of Health;

$25 million to various state agencies including the Departments of Education, Natural Resources, Public Safety, and others.

The funds, which were made available through the CARES Act and provided through the Department of Health and Human Services, are part of billions in relief to areas highly impacted by COVID-19.

