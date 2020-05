CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported two more deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday.

The deceased are both men: one in his 40s and one in his 50s. There have been 50 coronavirus fatalities in the city of Cleveland.

The health department also said there were 31 new cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,442.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 33,006 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in 2,002 deaths.