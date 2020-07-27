31 more coronavirus cases in Cleveland, no additional deaths reported

**In the video, above, Gov. DeWine talks about a travel advisory**

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said it was notified of 31 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Monday.

The new patients ranged in age from their 20s to their 90s. The total number of cases in the city is 4,063, the city health department said.

Four previously reported cases were transferred over the weekend when it was determined the individuals were not Cleveland residents.

There were no additional deaths reported on Monday so the city of Cleveland’s total remains at 88.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 85,177 confirmed and probable cases in the state since the pandemic began in March, resulting in 3,344 deaths. The state health department said it presumes 59,413 have recovered from COVID-19 in Ohio.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,104 cases, 37 fatalities, 86 hospitalizations and 22 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: