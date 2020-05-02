31 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, bringing new total to 761

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland had been notified of 31 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the new total to 761 and 34 fatalities.

“The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from less than one years old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19,” health officials said.

*Read more stories on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on Ohio, here.*

As of Saturday, there are more than 19,335 confirmed cases and 1,021 deaths in Ohio.

The city has created an online dashboard which displays the most recent data.

Related Content ODH: 1,021 deaths, 19,335 coronavirus cases across Ohio Video Video

More than half of the country goes into first weekend with loosened coronavirus restrictions

White House blocking Fauci testimony at coronavirus outbreak hearing, panel spokesman says Video Video