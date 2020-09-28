30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in Cleveland

*Watch Gov. DeWine provide an update on coronavirus in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to officials, this brings the total 5,454 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers.

There have been 150,809 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 800 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,741 deaths (including 1 additional fatalities reported today).

