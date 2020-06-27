30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to a press release, that brings the total to 2,140 cases and 75 fatalities.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said health officials.
The Ohio Department of Health reports that there are 48,638 total cases and 2,788 deaths statewide as of Friday.