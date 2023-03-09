**Related Video Above: Cleveland Clinic offering specialized care for long COVID patients.**

(WJW) — It’s been three years to the day since the first positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio.

One of the first global warnings of the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus came late in 2019 from a Chinese ophthalmologist treating patients in Wuhan. COVID-19 then made its way over to the United States with the first laboratory-confirmed case reported on Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington State.

Weeks later, on March 9, 2020, Ohio Governor DeWine partially activated the state Emergency Operations Center after the first three Ohioans tested positive for COVID-19.

March 13, 2020 was the day former President Donald Trump declared a national emergency concerning the outbreak.

On the 3 year anniversary of the first cases in the state, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting 3,400,652 total cases and 41,802 deaths.

There are 138,145 total hospitalizations reported with 15,039 ICU admissions to date.

Those presumed recovered have reached 3,328,823 cases.

Numbers listed as “Vaccine Started” are the numbers of individuals who have received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which totals 7,574,632. That’s 64.8% of the total population in Ohio.

The proportion of the population that must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to begin inducing herd immunity is not known, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO defines ‘herd immunity’, also known as ‘population immunity’, as the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.

