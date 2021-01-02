Several Northeast Ohio bars cited for violating coronavirus orders Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Last night, five more Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, including being open past curfew (which has been extended, as seen in the video above), the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Four of these bars are located in Northeast Ohio. Here’s what each bar was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Tommy Dogg’s in Niles: Arriving on scene at 10:25 p.m., OIU agents reportedly saw customers still on the premises consuming alcohol within close proximity of one another. The establishment was cited with “improper conduct – disorderly activities.”

The Rig in Warren: The establishment was cited with the same thing as Tommy Dogg’s after 50 patrons were found to be drinking on the premises after 10:55 p.m. The place had previously received a similar citation last month.

The Tavern on 42 in Parma Heights: Rolling in around 12:15 a.m. this morning, agents reported observing 8 to 10 people still at the tavern, with some reportedly drinking. The same improper conduct – disorderly activity citation applies here as well.

The Wagon Wheel in Ashland: Around 10:30 p.m., agents said they saw about 25 customers on the premises of an Ashland establishment gathered together and drinking. One customer in particular was unruly, and didn’t leave when asked. The bar was cited with selling alcohol to an intoxicated person as well as for improper conduct-disorderly activity.

The other bar cited was in Tipp City.

All of these cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

