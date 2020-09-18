3 Northeast Ohio bars among those cited overnight for violating coronavirus orders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three Northeast Ohio bars were cited overnight for violating Ohio Department of Health orders aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, as were four other establishments across the state.

According to authorities, the local citations occurred in Cleveland and Garfield Heights. The other bars that received citations were located in Athens, Bowling Green and Weston.

Here is a breakdown of Thursday night’s citations:

The Ivy: Ohio Investigative Unit agents and Cleveland police cited the W. 6th Street bar for improper conduct/disorderly activity and after-hours sales of alcohol. Police entered the establishment around 10:20 p.m. and “observed egregious violations of ODH orders occurring throughout the premises.” Officials say several patrons were not social distancing, not wearing masks and attempting to order drinks after last call. Authorities also say bar staff made no effort to maintain compliance.

Rumors: The Cleveland establishment was also cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity and after-hours sales of alcohol. Bar staff continued to pour and serve liquor at approximately 10:40 p.m. Customers walked freely about the premises while consuming alcoholic beverages and congregated in open areas without maintaining social distance. Rumors was also issued a civil summons for violations of Cleveland Department of Public Health orders.

Showcase: Showcase in Garfield Heights received an administrative citation for after-hours consumption. Officials say approximately 15 patrons were consuming alcoholic beverages around midnight.

City Tap/The Attic: The Bowling Green bar received a citation for after-hours consumption Thursday night. Officials saw several customers in the bar after 11 p.m., with one consuming draft beer.

Brathaus: Brathaus, also located in Bowling Green, received a citation for improper conduct/disorderly conduct. Agents say patrons walking were throughout the crowd and standing in large groups throughout the premises while consuming alcoholic beverages. Bar staff did not attempt to enforce social distancing orders.

Redneck Willy’s: Redneck Willy’s in Weston also received a citation for after-hours consumption when authorities observed several customers in the bar consuming alcohol after 11 p.m.

Pigskin Bar: Athens’ Pigskin Bar was cited for after-hours consumption and unsanitary conditions. Agents visited the establishment around 11:20 p.m. and saw a group of customers sitting at the bar with what appeared to be open alcoholic beverages. Officials also observed the on-duty bartender retrieve and open two bottles of beer and give one to a patron at the bar. The bartender kept the other bottle of beer and placed it at the back of the bar. Both the customer and the bartender drank from the bottles of beer. Another customer seated at the bar and was also drinking a bottle of beer.

The aforementioned cases will all go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

Related video: Liquor license revoked at Highland Tavern in Akron after multiple coronavirus violations

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: