3 more counties now on purple level for coronavirus risk; some Northeast Ohio counties on watch list

COLUMBUS (WJW) — As coronavirus spread continues at high rates in Ohio, more counties have reportedly joined Franklin County at the purple risk level.

Issuing its new coronavirus Public Health Advisory System update Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health said that Montgomery, Lake and Lorain counties are now at the highest level for risk.

Counties reach the purple level when the number of cases reported there lead to a “sustained impact on healthcare utilization,” ODH said.

Eleven other counties have been put on a watch list, including: Adams, Clermont, Hamilton, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Warren and Wood.

“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and front-line staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus and this current situation seriously.”

A full county-by-county map has not been issued for the day, but will be found right here when released.

