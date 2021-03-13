3 Ashtabula County bars cited for violating state COVID-19 orders

**Gov. DeWine discusses health orders in the video above**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Last night, three Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Despite a statewide curfew now being lifted, other health orders, such as mask wearing and proper social distancing are still in place.

All three of the bars are located in Ashtabula County, and here’s what the sports were cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

The Corner Bar in Austinburg: Agents arrived at the establishment around 10:30 p.m. Friday to find customers not social distancing. At the bar, patrons were seen ordering drinks while standing directly behind those seated at the bar top. No physical barriers were put in place between groups, agents said, and many inside the establishment were not wearing masks. The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity. This is the second time the bar’s been cited since the pandemic started.

Rare Cherry in Ashtabula: Agents found people standing together while consuming alcohol inside this bar around 11:40 p.m. No physical barriers were in place. This bar was also cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

Nave Lounge & Entertainment in Ashtabula: People were observed to not be wearing masks while also not social distancing, agents said. Rolling up to the spot around 12:10 a.m. agents said people were drinking alcohol throughout the establishment without barriers or social distancing in place. This bar was also cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

These cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and includes potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.