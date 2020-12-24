292 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Wednesday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 292 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

They ranged in age from under 10 years old to in their 90s. The total number of cases for the city is now at 17,617. Two cases were transferred after it was determined they were not Cleveland residents.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths for the city is 180.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 644,822 confirmed and probable cases of the virus, and 8,361 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 479,387 have recovered.

