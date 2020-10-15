29 Ohio counties in red level for coronavirus risk; Cuyahoga County back on list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled the latest color-coded map labeling a county’s risk of coronavirus during his news conference on Thursday.

Thirteen counties were added to the red level for a total of 29 in the category for high exposure and spread. That represents 65 percent of Ohio’s population, DeWine said.

Cuyahoga, Stark and Summit counties were back on the list. Mahoning and Richland counties remained in the red.

As of today, Ohio has 29 red counties. That is 65% of Ohioans who are living in red counties. pic.twitter.com/6XQtKKqpCb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

“We have 13 new red counties today. Our local health department officials have told us this week that our schools are doing a good job. But what they are seeing is spread from social gatherings,” DeWine said.

“Our health commissioners tell us they are seeing less and less mask compliance when people are out and that people aren’t wearing masks when they are with friends and family. These are not times to be complacent or comfortable. It is the time to be vigilant to protect yourself, your family, your friends and your neighbors.”

The Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System is a color-coded system that assesses the spread of the virus in each of the state’s 88 counties. It examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread.

Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution.

Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible.

Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services.

