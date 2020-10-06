29 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Cleveland, health department reports

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,609 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 161,299 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 4,947 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those from age 5 all the way to people in their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

During a press conference today (as seen in the video above), Gov. Mike DeWine announced that hospital admissions from COVID-19 are on the rise in Ohio.

“Hospital admissions had been declining for many weeks since our peak in mid-July,” DeWine said. “Unfortunately, we started to see that trend change direction a few weeks ago. Keep in mind that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator.”

