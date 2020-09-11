*See the latest coronavirus alert map for Ohio in the video above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 29 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,202 confirmed cases and 148 deaths.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 6 years old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.
Three cases were transferred as it was determined the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- 29 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new deaths
- On 9/11 anniversary, congressmen disagree on greatest terror threat to U.S.
- ‘Flags For Honor’ display set up at Edgewater Park to thank those who’ve served our country
- Final farewell: Family and friends pay tribute to fallen Cleveland detective, reflect on his life
- Lawmakers: Post-9/11 unity needed again to overcome pandemic