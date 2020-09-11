29 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new deaths

*See the latest coronavirus alert map for Ohio in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 29 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,202 confirmed cases and 148 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 6 years old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

Three cases were transferred as it was determined the individuals were not Cleveland residents.

