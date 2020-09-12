29 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the latest coronavirus alert map in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 29 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to officials, this brings the total to 5,231 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

The ages of those affected range from their teens to over 60 years old.

On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health said there have been 136,568 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, killing 4,411.

It’s presumed that 113,053 people have recovered from the virus.

