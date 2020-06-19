29 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new fatalities reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reporting 29 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 1,889 cases and 75 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 11 to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 43,122 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,611 deaths as of Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 700 cases, 22 deaths, 53 hospitalizations and 10 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

