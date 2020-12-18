275 more COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 news conference from Thursday in the ideo player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the city Thursday night.

It said it was notified of 275 new confirmed cases. They range in age from infant to in their 90s. Thirteen cases were transferred after determining they were not Cleveland residents. The total number for the city stands at 16,231.

In addition, the city health department reported one additional death. At this point, 179 people have died from COVID-19 in Cleveland, the health department said.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 596,178 total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, and 7,894 fatalities in the state since pandemic began. It is presumed that 426,525 people have recovered.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: