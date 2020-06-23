27 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported no additional coronavirus deaths in its daily news release on Monday.

The health department was notified of 27 more confirmed cases in city residents. They ranged in ages from teens to 60s. There have been 1,962 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Cleveland.

The total number of fatalities remains at 75, according to the city health department.

Click here for the Cleveland Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 45,537 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,704 total deaths.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Airlines Reinstating Service at Hopkins

JetBlue has now re-loaded their pre-COVID flight schedule at Hopkins with four non-stops to Boston (BOS) and one to Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) starting August 1. They join Allegiant who went full schedule in June and Spirit who starts their full schedule from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on July 1. Schedule changes remain fluid and are subject to change.

East 93rd Street Closure

East 93rd Street will remain closed between Bessemer and Health avenues due to increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic due to interest in the Black Lives Matter mural. The mural was painted Saturday on East 93rd Street by the City in partnership with Cleveland City Council, R.A.K.E. and Graffiti HeArt.