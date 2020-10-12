27 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cleveland Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. The city also reported 18 new cases from Sunday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,731 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 170,179 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,005 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 4 to people in their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Meanwhile, local schools grapple with the future of in-person learning, as cases of coronavirus grow in Ohio:

