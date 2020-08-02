27 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch our report above on how hospitals are dealing with coronavirus cases.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 27 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to officials, that brings the total to 4,262 and 88 fatalities.

The ages of those affected range from 10 years old to their 80s.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s new last call executive order went into effect on Friday. Establishments who serve alcohol must stop selling by 10 p.m. All drinks must be consumed by 11 p.m.

A mask mandate for all of Ohio also remains in effect.

