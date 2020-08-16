26 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch our report above on President Trump giving an update on the pandemic.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 26 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.
According to officials, this brings the new total to 4,691 confirmed cases. The ages of those affected range from 18 to 65 years old.
The Ohio Department of Health reports there have been 108,287 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,826 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 86,926 have recovered.
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 12,236 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.
