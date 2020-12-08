258 more confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Cleveland

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Monday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)— The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the city Monday evening.

It said it was notified of 258 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The people range from under 10 years old to in their 90s. There have been 13,547 confirmed cases in the city since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health department.

There was also an additional fatality, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Cleveland residents to 166.

The Ohio Department of Health said there has been 484,297 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus and 7,022 deaths in the state during the pandemic. It’s presumed that 327,078 people recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 9,273 cases, 63 deaths, 336 hospitalizations and 40 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

