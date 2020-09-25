25 students quarantined at Kent State due to possible exposure to COVID-19

*See Gov. DeWine’s latest update on coronavirus in the video above.*

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent City Health Department has notified 25 students living in Clark Hall at Kent State University that they must quarantine until Oct. 7 due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to a press release, they will stay in a separate section of the building. Meals will be provided to them along with other resources during that time.

“Anyone testing positive has been moved to isolation. The university will work with the students and their instructors to ensure a seamless transition to remote learning for any face-to-face courses,” officials said.

Anyone who believes they are a close contact or who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the COVID Response Team at 330-672-2525.

