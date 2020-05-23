25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is reporting 25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release issued Saturday, that brings the total to 1,365 coronavirus cases and 48 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health has created a map of confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. It is updated each Friday.

Here are other notes from the City of Cleveland:

The City of Cleveland Department of Public Works will not collect waste Monday, May 25 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. There will be a one day delay in the waste collection schedule. Below is the pick-up schedule for waste during the week of May 25:

No waste collection Monday

Monday’s trash collected Tuesday

Tuesday’s trash collected Wednesday

Wednesday’s trash collected Thursday

Thursday trash collected Friday

Friday’s trash collected Saturday

Contact the Cleveland Division of Waste Collection at (216) 664-3711 with questions.