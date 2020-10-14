25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new deaths

*Watch our report on telling the difference between COVID-19 and the flu above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,772 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

The Ohio Department of Health reported its highest number of cases in a single day.

In the last 24 hours, 2,039 cases, 16 deaths, 151 hospitalizations and 17 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. That’s Ohio’s highest single-day spike in cases.

Today's #COVID19 data dashboard shows another large increase in cases and hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours. It's up to all of us to slow the spread. Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/EqFl60e1IM — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 14, 2020

