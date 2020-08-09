25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland

Coronavirus

*Watch the report above on Gov. DeWine discussing the importance of masks.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to officials, that brings the new total to 4,504 confirmed cases and 89 deaths.

The ages of those affected range from under 20 years old to over 70 years old. Three previous cases were transferred from the City of Cleveland.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 100,848 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 879 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,669 deaths (including 1 additional fatalities reported today).

