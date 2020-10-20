25 more cases of coronavirus in Cleveland residents

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said it was notified of 25 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Tuesday.

They range is age from teens to people in their 70s. The city said there have been 5,923 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland.

No additional deaths were reported on Tuesday so that total remains at 148.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 185,639 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,083 deaths in the state. It is presumed that 152,460 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 2,015 cases, eight deaths, 216 hospitalizations and 36 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. That’s the highest reported number of hospitalizations in a 24-hour period for Ohio.

Ohio is also recording an increase in intensive care unit admissions and ventilator utilization, according to the state.

