247 deaths, over 6K coronavirus cases in Ohio, health department confirms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 240 Ohioians.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health has confirmed 6,250 cases of the virus throughout the state.

247 people have died, according to health officials. 242 deaths are confirmed and 5 are probable.

1,859 of Ohio’s coronavirus were hospitalized, 572 of whom were placed in intensive care.

Health officials encourage Ohioans to continue practicing social distancing, maintaining good hand hygiene and following the guidance of local, state and federal officials in effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

The virus is expected to peak in Ohio in late April or early to mid-May.

