24 more coronavirus cases in Cleveland, no new deaths reported

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said it was notified of 24 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Monday.

They range in age from their 20s to their 90s. The total number of confirmed cases in the city now stands at 4,312, according to the health department. One previously reported case was transferred to another city after it was determined the person was not a Cleveland resident.

No additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported on Monday, leaving the total number of deaths for Cleveland at 84 residents.

Also on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were a total of 93,963 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began, resulting in 3,539 deaths. It’s presumed 69,501 people have recovered.

In Cuyahoga County, there have been 12,753 cases of COVID-19 and 477 fatalities, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

