24 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 24 new confirmed cases of cornavirus in city residents on Monday.

Their ages range from their 20s to their 90s. No additional information about the cases will be released.

That brings the total for Cleveland to 447. The health department said 13 city residents have died from COVID-19 with ages ranging from an infant to people in their 90s.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Absentee Voter Deadline is April 28

Citizens are reminded that absentee voter ballots must be postmarked by April 27. Individuals with disabilities and those who do not have a home mailing address may vote in person at their local board on April 28. View Instructions on How to vote by mail in the Presidential Primary.