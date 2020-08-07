24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland

*Watch our report above on Gov. DeWine testing negative for COVID-19 after his first test came back positive.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notifed of 24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 4,426 confirmed cases and 89 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said officials.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 98,675 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,652 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 75,975 have recovered.

