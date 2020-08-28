24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland, no new fatalities

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss reporting COVID-19 cases in schools above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 4,937 confirmed cases and 123 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

According to the health department, as of Friday, there have been 120,124 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. The virus has killed 4,105 Ohio residents.

