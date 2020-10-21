2,366 coronavirus cases reported in last 24 hours sets new record in Ohio

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference on coronavirus from Tuesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 188,005 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,149 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is presumed that 153.769 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 2,366 cases, 66 deaths, 135 hospitalizations and 35 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. That’s the highest single-day increase in cases for Ohio during the pandemic. The number of fatalities is far above the 21-day average, which currently stands at 16.

On Tuesday, the state set a record for hospitalizations reported in a 24-hour period at 216.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference. During his media availability on Tuesday, he focused on keeping children in schools for in-person instruction.

“It should concern all Ohioans that so many of our kids are going to school remotely. While many kids can do well under these circumstances, many cannot. Some of our poorest children who thrive in an in-person learning environment do not do nearly as well online,” DeWine said.

“We owe it to these kids to fight back against this virus and reduce community spread. We owe it to their future. We owe it to the state’s future. We can control this through what we do every single day.”

