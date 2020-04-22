23 people in Warren charged for attending large gathering

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – 23 people face charges for attending a vigil earlier this month, according to WKBN.

More than 100 people gathered April 11 at a vigil for shooting victim Darryl Van Jackson.

Police were called to reports of a large crowd.

The people were identified from video on the officer’s body cameras.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin said it put “an unnecessary risk” to police officers.

“This total lack of concern for the health and welfare of others will not go without consequence,” he wrote on Facebook.

The gathering violates Ohio’s Stay-at-Home order, although the specific charges have not been announced.