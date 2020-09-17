23 new coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland, city health officials say

**Watch the video above for Governor Mike DeWine’s latest coronavirus update.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 among city residents Thursday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,317 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of Thursday, there have been 141,585 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, resulting in the deaths of 4,580 people.

The new Cleveland cases affected those under 7 all the way to their 70s. The health department is working to identify people close to those affected by the virus.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: