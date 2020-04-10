23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the city Friday evening.

There are 23 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cleveland residents, who ages range from under than 10 to their 90s. That brings the total to 282, the health department said.

The number of deaths remains at two.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Department of Public Safety

The Division of Fire presently has N95 masks in stock. Although some masks are past their listed expiration, they remain serviceable per OSHA guidelines. Masks are inspected prior to being issued and any that show signs of deterioration will not be issued.

The Division of Fire has masks on order from two separate vendors. Orders were placed in January, however neither manufacturer can provide a date of delivery at this time. The Division is re-using N95 masks in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The City of Cleveland Department of Public Safety & Department of Building & Housing would like to thank the IX Center which recently donated a large sum of rain ponchos to assist in keeping the city’s essential staff safe.

Disposal of Medical Waste Materials

Medical waste (trash) coming from healthcare facilities treating COVID-2019 patients is no different than waste coming from facilities without COVID-19 patients. The Centers for Disease Control & Preventiom guidance states that management of laundry, food service utensils, and medical waste should be performed in accordance with routine procedures. More guidance about environmental infection control is available in section 7 of CDC’s Interim Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations for Patients with Confirmed COVID-19 or Persons Under Investigation for COVID-19 in Healthcare Settings. Additional information here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/faq.html#Waste-Management

For the general public, waste generated from COVID-19 positive individuals such as tissues, gloves, masks, etc. should be placed in the regular trash. Needles, while not typically associated w/ COVID-19 treatment in the household, should be treated as sharps and placed in a thick plastic container w/ a lid, sealed, labeled as ‘Sharps’ and placed in the regular trash.

As for the long-term care facilities, they should already have a process in place for their trash disposal, including biohazard.