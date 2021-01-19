229 more COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in Cleveland

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the city Tuesday night.

It reported 229 more confirmed cases in residents from Monday and Tuesday. They range in age from infant to in their 90s. There have been 22,352 total confirmed cases in Cleveland.

The health department also reported two more fatalities from the virus, bringing that total to 208.

In Ohio, there have been 836,055 total confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, and 10,336 deaths. It is presumed that 694,905 have recovered.