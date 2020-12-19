225 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland

(Watch a portion of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s coronavirus news conference in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 225 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

They range in age from under 7 years old to in their 90s. CDPH said it is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms.

Nineteen cases were transferred out of the department’s jurisdiction after determining they were not Cleveland residents.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases for the city is now at 16,437, the health department said. There have been 179 fatalities.

