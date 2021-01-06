221 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland, 1 additional death

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)–The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified of 221 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

They range in age from infant to in their 90s. CDPH said it is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

There have been 19,862 total confirmed cases of the virus in the city of Cleveland since the pandemic began, according to the health department.

The city also learned of one additional fatality. That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cleveland to 184.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: