22,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered at Wolstein Center; More appointments coming Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio National Guard said it’s administered more than 22,000 COVID-19 vaccinations at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center as of Sunday afternoon.

“These are some of the most gratifying missions you’ll ever have because you’re working with your neighbors, your community members,” said Brig. Gen. Rebecca O’Connor, Dual Status Commander for the Cleveland Vaccination Center.

Since Friday, they have been vaccinating at the max capacity of 6,000 people a day.

“It’s the soldiers that are really making it happen. They’re coming up with great ways to make things more efficient,” O’Connor said.

She said there are challenges with any big operation like this.

“Now that we have figured out that process, now our goal is to figure out how to do that for a long period of time. This is not a sprint. This is going to be eight weeks of operation and we need to make sure we give those service members the work-rest cycle they need.”

A spokesperson from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Office told us on Friday that most appointments are full for the first two weeks. Appointments will be available for the third week starting Monday.

Your one-stop location for checking COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and scheduling appointments➡️ https://t.co/37EojBK0g0 #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/rA97yoGpnN — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) March 21, 2021

You can register for the Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic online. Enter 2000 Prospect Avenue into the search. If the Wolstein Center does not show up, there are no appointments available for online booking at that time. Check back later or call 833-427-5634.

If you still need help setting up an appointment, FEMA workers will be stationed at the Cleveland Public Library’s Rice branch Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they will be canvassing around other branches to help people sign up for their COVID vaccine.

“So they might have chairs outside… And iPads available to help people sign up for appointments right then and there,” said Tana Peckham, chief strategy officer at Cleveland Public Library.

The select branches include Harvard Lee, S. Brooklyn, Walz, Rockport, and Martin Luther King, Jr. People should contact their local branch for more information.

“What we’ve tried to do is make six branches available that we know that are higher traffic, and also in places where there are more black and brown people so that we make sure that everyone has access to the vaccine appointments,” Peckham said.

People can also get a free bus pass at all but three of the library’s 27 locations to get them to their appointment.

The library is also continuing to increase access to testing starting Monday by providing at-home test kits that deliver results in 15 minutes.

“People can come in tomorrow to our main branch drive-thru window there’s no appointments necessary.”