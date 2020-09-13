22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new deaths

*Watch President Trump discuss the coronavirus in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to officials, this brings the total to 5,252 confirmed cases and 148 deaths.

The ages of those affected range from their teens to over 50 years old.

As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said there have been 137,405 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, killing 4,415 Ohioans.

It’s presumed that 114,906 people have recovered from the virus.

