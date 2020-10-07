22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on coronavirus above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,631 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5 years old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.
Ohio Department of Health reports there have been 162,723 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,424 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,970 deaths (including 23 additional fatalities reported today).
