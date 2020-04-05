22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland, brings new total to 203

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is reporting 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the new total to 203 and two fatalities.

According to a press release, the new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to 70’s. Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify any close contacts of these residents.

As of Sunday, there have been more than 321,000 confirmed cases and 9,100 deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States.

City officials said essential services such as Police, Fire, EMS, waste collection and Utilities remain fully operational.

View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county will be releasing an updated map each Friday.