1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 5, 2020 READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 6 p.m.

22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland, brings new total to 203

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Getty Images

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is reporting 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the new total to 203 and two fatalities.

According to a press release, the new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to 70’s. Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify any close contacts of these residents.

As of Sunday, there have been more than 321,000 confirmed cases and 9,100 deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States.

City officials said essential services such as Police, Fire, EMS, waste collection and Utilities remain fully operational.

View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county will be releasing an updated map each Friday.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral