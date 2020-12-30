214 more COVID-19 cases in Cleveland; Mayor plans townhall on vaccine for Wednesday

(Watch our story on so-called COVID-19 “long-haulers” in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said it was notified of 214 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

They range in age from toddler to in their 90s. CDPH said it is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

There have been 18,618 total confirmed cases in the city. No additional deaths were reported on Tuesday so that total remains at 180 for Cleveland.

Cleveland Mayor Jackson will hold a virtual townhall conversation on the coronavirus vaccine and prevention efforts Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 7,526 cases, 151 deaths, 560 hospitalizations and 52 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the agency in the past 24 hours. There have been 682,570 total coronavirus cases and 8,722 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state health department. It is presumed that 535,487 have recovered.

