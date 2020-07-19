21 new cases of coronavirus reported among Cleveland residents, health department says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Sunday. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have been 3,655 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 83 deaths from the illness.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 11, all the way up to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who may require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,110 coronavirus cases and 42 deaths confirmed in Ohio.

There have been 74,932 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID, resulting in 3,174 deaths, in the state since the outbreak began.

The highest number of coronavirus cases reported in one day in Ohio was reported last week.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: