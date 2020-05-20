21 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there were 21 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city on Tuesday.

The new cases range in age from under the age of 18 to in their 80s. CDPH said it is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases in Cleveland stands at 1,221.

The city said it will not release any additional information about the patients.

The health department reported no new fatalities. So far, 43 people in the city have died from the virus.

More info coronavirus data from the Cleveland Department of Public Health here

More notes from the city of Cleveland:

City Announces First Round of Small Business Loan Awardees

Mayor Frank G. Jackson today announces the first round of funding for small businesses through his Restart CLE initiative. The 113 loans under the Emergency Working Capital Loan Program, totaling $1,100,321, will provide critical capital to restaurants, retail and personal care small businesses as they work to re-open in a safe and socially responsible way. These loans will provide $10,000 to help these businesses with their working capital needs, with no payments due until 2021. Click here to view a list of the loan awardees.

“Our local economy and the well-being of our neighborhoods relies on the success of its small businesses,” said Mayor Jackson. “These loans are not only an investment in the small business recipients but in our communities as well.”

The City is currently working through the federally required processes to access an additional $2 million in funding for future rounds of the Emergency Working Capital Loan Program. As these funds become available, we will provide additional loans to additional applicants under this program. Current and future applicants who qualify for funds but are not being awarded in this round will be eligible for these awards. Applications for the other economic development programs under the Restart CLE Initiative will be available on May 27.

These programs are the Emergency Working Capital – Impacted Businesses Program and the Restoration Working Capital Program. The Emergency Working Capital – Impacted Businesses program will provide an additional $20,000 loan, with up to 50 percent forgivable for investments in personal protective equipment and health and safety measures, to businesses in the restaurants, retail and personal care sectors. The Restoration Working Capital Program will provide loans of up to $100,000 for qualifying businesses with additional capital needs as the businesses prepare to re-open, with no payments due until 2021. Awards will be made when federal funds become available.