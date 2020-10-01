21 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest press conference in the video above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 21 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,509 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 20 years old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said officials.
One case was transferred from CDPH as the person was determined not to be a Cleveland resident.
