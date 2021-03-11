21 counties at orange level of Ohio COVID-19 advisory system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest map of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System on Thursday.

The system determines exposure and spread of COVID-19 in each of the state’s 88 counties, then assigns a color. Yellow is the least severe while purple is the worst. The state shifted focus away from the color-coded map because Ohio was in a prolonged plateau with the virus.

Last week, 10 counties were at orange and one at yellow.

This week, Adams, Allen, Auglaize, Darke, Galia, Guernsey, Harrison, Hocking, Holmes, Knox, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Preble, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Vinton, Wayne and Williams were at the orange level.

(Image courtesy: Ohio Department of Health)

Meigs County is the only one at yellow. The rest of the state remains at the red level.

Top 20 counties w/ highest incidence ⬇ pic.twitter.com/Ip6unbBA9T — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2021

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System is based on the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread. Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic. Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members. Wear face coverings in public especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain. Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers. Avoid traveling to high-risk areas. Follow good hygiene standards.

Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Same guidelines as in Level 1. Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk. High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions. Decrease in-person interactions outside household. Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.

Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible. Same guidelines as in Levels 1 and 2. Decrease in-person interactions with others. Consider necessary travel only. Limit attending gatherings of any number.

Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Same guidelines as in Level 1 to 3. Stay at home/necessary travel only.

